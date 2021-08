FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International airport is joining the vaccination effort.

Anyone interested in getting a free COVID-19 vaccine is welcome to walk in, no appointment is necessary.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at this clinic.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2, or Thursday, Sept. 23, from 1p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: