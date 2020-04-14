McCarran Int’l Airport to receive $195M in relief aid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport has cut its operations because of the coronavirus and the lack of flights. Now, it’s getting millions of dollars to recover what’s being lost.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Dina Titus announced McCarran will receive more than $195 million as part of the federal coronavirus relief act.

According to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, “This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.”

Titus says revitalizing McCarran will play a vital part in bringing back Southern Nevada’s tourism economy.