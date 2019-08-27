McCarran International Airport to test facial recognition technology

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Facial recognition technology will be used on a short-term basis at McCarran International Airport to test the system, according to a document released by the Department of Homeland Security. It’s aimed at improving speed, efficiency and security at the TSA checkpoints.

“TSA will assess its ability to compare the passenger’s live facial image at the checkpoint against an image taken from the passenger’s identity document for passengers who opt to participate,” the document states.

Currently the TSA verifies a passenger’s identity manually by comparing an identity document with the passenger’s face and boarding pass.

The document doesn’t say when this will start at McCarran.