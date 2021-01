LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Terminal 1 economy parking lot at McCarran International Airport is temporarily closing, the airport announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The Las Vegas airport cited “reduced demand” as the reason for its closure beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

🚨 Due to reduced demand, the Terminal 1 Economy lot will be temporarily closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. Travelers may use Long Term parking in the Terminal 1 & 3 garages, or park in the Terminal 3 Economy Lot and take the Inter-Terminal Shuttle to Terminal 1. pic.twitter.com/3OTXsjZTvF — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) January 5, 2021

McCarran Airport did not give a date of reopening.

Long term parking in the Terminal 1 and 3 garages will remain open. Travelers also have the option of parking in Terminal 3’s economy lot.