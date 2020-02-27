McCarran International Airport surpasses 4 million monthly passengers, again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the 11th consecutive month, more than 4 million passengers traveled through McCarran International Airport, but it’s the first time that has happened in January.

McCarran handled 4.1 million passengers in January 2020, compared to 3.8 million in Jan. 2019. The biggest increase in passengers was seen in those traveling domestically. That number was up nearly 7% from 2019. The international passenger number was up 2.8% and tour guide helicopters were up 4.6%.

Southwest Airlines is the carrier that had the most passengers arriving and departing from Las Vegas — nearly 1.3 million in January, which was down slightly from the previous year.