McCarran International Airport reports power outage in C concourse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage is impacting the C concourse at McCarran International Airport Friday morning.

According to airport officials, the outage started around 6 a.m. and is affecting five gates used by Southwest flights. McCarran is working with the airline to move around planes and at this time no flights have been impacted.

Currently, the outage is impacting air conditioning, ground power and jet bridge operations. Airport workers were able to identify the problem but have called in NV Energy to fix it.