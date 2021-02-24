McCarran International Airport reports 1.5M passengers in January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air travel is still lagging, with January passenger levels 63.8% below levels from a year ago, according to the McCarran International Airport (LAS) passenger report.

The report airport logged 1,505,422 passengers in January 2021, compared to 4,156,163 in 2020.

Last year, air passenger counts were on pace to break records before the COVID-19 pandemic led to travel restrictions.

Passenger numbers reflected a continuing drop since October. The Las Vegas economy didn’t have its usual robust convention business bringing people in, and some hotels cut back on midweek operations.

A look at passenger numbers over the past four months shows the decline:

October: 1,981,310

1,981,310 November: 1,806,909

1,806,909 December: 1,669,768

1,669,768 January: 1,505,422

Only 21,572 international passengers came through McCarran in January, compared to 309,091 in January 2020.

The top five airlines serving McCarran International Airport are Southwest with 508,314 passengers recorded for the month of January and then Spirit Airlines with 233,781 passengers. American, Delta and Frontier each logged just over one-hundred thousand passengers during the same time period, with Delta reporting a 68.3% decrease in passengers.

The airport says it has doubled down on health and safety protocols and that transportation companies are committed to cleaning and disinfecting shuttle buses, rental cars and aircrafts.