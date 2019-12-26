Breaking News
DRIVER ALERT: Kyle Canyon Road closed due to heavy visitor traffic to Mt. Charleston

Passenger arrivals continue to rise at McCarran; Christmas Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
mc_carran_flights_700_1489531211963.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas McCarran International Airport released its monthly passenger numbers for November 2019 and reported an increase yet again.

In November 2018, there were 4,081,947 passengers arriving and departing at McCarran International Airport. This year, there were 97,445 more people traveling to and from Las Vegas since last year the same time.

Flight arrivals at McCarran International Airport were already high on Christmas Day with expected fight arrivals in the afternoon and that evening estimated at about 351 flights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories