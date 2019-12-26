Passenger arrivals continue to rise at McCarran; Christmas Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas McCarran International Airport released its monthly passenger numbers for November 2019 and reported an increase yet again.

In November 2018, there were 4,081,947 passengers arriving and departing at McCarran International Airport. This year, there were 97,445 more people traveling to and from Las Vegas since last year the same time.

Flight arrivals at McCarran International Airport were already high on Christmas Day with expected fight arrivals in the afternoon and that evening estimated at about 351 flights.