McCarran International Airport officially kick-starts Mexican Independence weekend celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mexico annually ranks as the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, so McCarran International Airport did not hold back in their efforts to show appreciation to Mexican nationals as they kicked-off Mexican Independence Day celebrations also known as El Grito.

Officials at the busy airport are prepared to welcome over 66 commercial flights that will fly directly between Mexico and Las Vegas during the El Grito weekend.

This year the airport has 22 flights scheduled to come in from Mexico and approximately 9,000 passengers coming to Las Vegas over the course of the weekend.

CREDIT: David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau

As part of the airport’s Voices of Vegas music program, the student mariachi band from Rancho High School along with the ballet folklorico greeted passengers with traditional classic mariachi music and dance.

Las Vegas Convention Authority reports, international travelers stay longer and spend an average of 17 percent more per trip.

The added flights from Mexico are expected to contribute to the local economy, as many Mexican nationals are expected to go to shows, concerts, dine and shop on the Strip.

Below are some of Latin Superstars Las Vegas is hosting beginning this El Grito weekend and through September.

Iconic Mexican group BANDA MS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 13.

at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 13. Daddy Yankee , Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and record producer will perform at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sept. 13.

, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and record producer will perform at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sept. 13. Café Tacvba will be at Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 13.

will be at Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 13. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings the laughs at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage Hotel & Casino. Sept. 13-14.

brings the laughs at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage Hotel & Casino. Sept. 13-14. Luis Miguel, Mexican icon, brings his talents to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a four-night limited engagement, Sept 12, 13, 15 & 16.

CREDIT: Joe Buglewicz/Las Vegas News Bureau