McCarran International Airport officially kick-starts Mexican Independence weekend celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mexico annually ranks as the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, so McCarran International Airport did not hold back in their efforts to show appreciation to Mexican nationals as they kicked-off Mexican Independence Day celebrations also known as El Grito.
Officials at the busy airport are prepared to welcome over 66 commercial flights that will fly directly between Mexico and Las Vegas during the El Grito weekend.
This year the airport has 22 flights scheduled to come in from Mexico and approximately 9,000 passengers coming to Las Vegas over the course of the weekend.
As part of the airport’s Voices of Vegas music program, the student mariachi band from Rancho High School along with the ballet folklorico greeted passengers with traditional classic mariachi music and dance.
Las Vegas Convention Authority reports, international travelers stay longer and spend an average of 17 percent more per trip.
The added flights from Mexico are expected to contribute to the local economy, as many Mexican nationals are expected to go to shows, concerts, dine and shop on the Strip.
Below are some of Latin Superstars Las Vegas is hosting beginning this El Grito weekend and through September.
- Iconic Mexican group BANDA MS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 13.
- Daddy Yankee, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and record producer will perform at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sept. 13.
- Café Tacvba will be at Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 13.
- Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings the laughs at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage Hotel & Casino. Sept. 13-14.
- Luis Miguel, Mexican icon, brings his talents to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a four-night limited engagement, Sept 12, 13, 15 & 16.
- Pancho Barraza, Mexican singer/songwriter will perform at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sept. 14.
- Enrique Iglesias returns for Mexican Independence Day to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Sept. 14.
- Gloria Trevi takes over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 14.
- MALUMA will perform at the Mandalay Bay Events Center at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 14.
- MANÁ, Mexican rock band, takes over the MGM Grand Garden Arena inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Sept. 14.
- Alejandro Fernández, Mariachi singer will perform at Mandalay Bay Events Center at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 15.
- Marc Anthony will kick off his latest tour at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 15.