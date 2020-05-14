McCarran International Airport installs PPE vending machines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is the first airport in the nation to have a new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling. McCarran installed PPE vending machines.

A new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling. LAS was the first airport to install PPE vending machines from which travelers can purchase items like gloves and hand sanitizer. These machines can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/1suaVel412 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 14, 2020

PPE stands for Personal Protective Equipment, and PPE’s consist of protective clothing, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection.

Travelers can use the PPE vending machines to purchase items like gloves and hand sanitizer.

The machines can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint.