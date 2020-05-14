Breaking News
Police investigating shooting near UNLV Campus, 1 injured
Live Now
DETR to hold virtual conference to make an announcement regarding launch of Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filing system

McCarran International Airport installs PPE vending machines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy McCarran International Airport’s Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is the first airport in the nation to have a new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling. McCarran installed PPE vending machines.

PPE stands for Personal Protective Equipment, and PPE’s consist of protective clothing, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection.

Travelers can use the PPE vending machines to purchase items like gloves and hand sanitizer.

The machines can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories