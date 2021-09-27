McCarran had decrease in passenger traffic as COVID-19 cases surged

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a record month in July, it seems people weren’t as eager to get back to traveling in August when COVID-19 cases surged around the country.

According to McCarran International Airport, more than 3.8 million passengers traveled through McCarran International Airport. In July, it was 4.1 million, which was the highest number since the pandemic interrupted air travel in March 2020.

The August number of passengers was a 14.1% drop from August of 2019, prior to the pandemic. A year-to-date comparison shows a 30% decrease from 2019 which equates to almost 10 million fewer passengers than before the pandemic.

Domestic travel for the year is down 25% and International travel, which represents much fewer travelers, is down 87%.

Southwest remains the busiest air carrier serving McCarran with 1.4 million arriving and departing passengers.