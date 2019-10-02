McCarran gets 3rd-best score in J.D. Power ‘mega-airport’ rankings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport rates as the third-best “mega-airport” in a satisfaction survey released by J.D. Power.

The North American Airport Satisfaction Study rates airports by an index of six factors (weighted in order of importance):

Terminal facilities

Airport accessibility

Baggage claim

Security check

Check-in/baggage check

Food, beverage and retail

The only airports that rated above McCarran were Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. McCarran and Orlando International Airport had identical scores, tieing for third. All four airports achieved JDPower.com’s highest consumer rating.

Mega airports are those having 33 million or more passengers per year; large airports have 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year; and medium airports have 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year.

Among large airports, the Top 3 were: Portland International Airport, Dallas Love Field and Tampa International Airport.

Medium airports of note are Indianapolis International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The survey is in its 14th year. See J.D. Power’s full report here.