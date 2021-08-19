McCarran exceeds 4 million passengers in July, near-normal traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the month of July, McCarran International Airport experienced its highest number of travelers since the pandemic closures in March 2020 that nearly brought the airline industry to a standstill.

In July 2021, 4.15 million passengers arrived and departed from McCarran which is down only 1.5% when compared to July 2019 which was prior to the pandemic. During that month, 4.07 million passengers passed through McCarran.

The biggest hit is still in the international travel sector which is down 80% but it also represents a much smaller passenger group for the Las Vegas airport. In July 2021, 64,425 international passengers went through McCarran compared to 335,125 in July 2019.