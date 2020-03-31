2 McCarran employees test presumptive positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two employees at McCarran International Airport have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The Clark County Department of Aviation said they are under self-quarantine at home.

The first individual last worked at McCarran on March 26, while the second last worked on March 27.

According to the department, they did not work close to each other and worked different shifts in different areas of the airport. Their work areas are being sanitized.

The department said there is no reason to believe the patients had prolonged contact with passengers, based on their work assignments.

“We understand this may increase concern among our workforce and travelers. Protocols for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 remain in place, and the Department of Aviation is following recommended practices to mitigate the adverse effects of the virus while remaining open as a provider of essential air transportation services,” the release reads in part.