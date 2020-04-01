McCarran closing portions of airport due to fewer passengers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since passenger activity has declined due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, McCarran International Airport is now scaling back operations. The Department of Aviation has reduced the on-site workforce, and the following areas are now closed:

B Concourse – All gates, retail and concessions

C Annex Security Checkpoint

E Concourse, Level 2: Secured Side – All gates, retail and concessions

During this time, Terminal 3 remains open — although with limited services — during the E Concourse closure. Any flight previously scheduled to depart from the E Concourse will shift to the D Concourse. There will be signs posted for passengers in the airport.

The A Concourse is still accessible via the A/B Checkpoint, while the C Concourse is accessible by the C/D Checkpoint. The closure of the B Concourse restricts the ability of passengers to move between the A Concourse and C Concourse without exiting the secure area.

With decreased demand, McCarran is also temporarily consolidating parking options to the following:

Terminal 1 : Short Term on Level 1; Long Term on Level 1M

: Short Term on Level 1; Long Term on Level 1M Terminal 3 : Short Term on Level 1; Long Term on Levels 3 and 4

: Short Term on Level 1; Long Term on Levels 3 and 4 Economy lots and valet at both terminals remain open

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight information online for the most up-to-date information.