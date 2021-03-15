McCarran Airport’s Terminal 1 economy parking lot to reopen following 2-month closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport plans to reopen its Terminal 1 Economy parking lot on Wednesday, another sign Las Vegas is returning to its status as a top travel destination.

The airport cited “reduced demand” as the reason for its closure on Jan. 7.

The lot will reopen on March 17 at 7 a.m., according to the airport’s Twitter account.

Visitors should allow an extra 30 minutes for the shuttle ride to the terminal. Wearing masks on shuttles are required, the airport noted.

The economy lot at Terminal 3 is still open.

For airport parking rates, click here.