McCarran Airport tower reopens after air traffic controller ‘potentially tested positive’ for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran Airport announced Wednesday that their air traffic control tower has reopened after an employee “potentially tested positive” for COVID-19. It was closed for nearly a week.

Operations at McCarran were at a reduced rate while the tower was temporarily shut down. The airport said they would do a “deep and thorough cleaning” of the tower after finding out about the air traffic controller’s condition on Wednesday.

“The normal hourly arrival rate at McCarran is 30 to 56 aircraft, depending on the runway configuration that’s in use. The current hourly arrival rate is 10 aircraft,” An FAA spokesperson said in a statement made Friday

Southwest Airlines said they had to reduce their operations out of McCarran and canceled more than 130 flights.

While the tower was closed, TRACON controlled the tower’s airspace.