McCarran Airport prepares for increase in travel as summer approaches, restrictions lift

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travel, particularly flying, took a huge hit during the pandemic. But with restrictions lifting across the country and right here in Las Vegas, airports are preparing for many people to travel in the coming months.

The U.S. Travel Association says 77% of Americans are planning to travel this summer.

Sunday, May 16, was the busiest day for TSA since the start of the pandemic, as the agency screened 1.8 million passengers across the country.

This past Sunday was the busiest for @TSA checkpoints across the country since the start of the pandemic. @LASairport is BUSY at 5AM on a Wednesday. The trends at McCarran & the new flights being added, right now on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/U596C96jEg — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) May 19, 2021

McCarran International Airport is seeing a steady rise in the number of passengers walking through checkpoints.

Joe Rajchel, a spokesperson for the airport, says a trend they are seeing from travelers is a desire to get outdoors.

“We’re seeing that people after the past year are looking for something a little bit different,” he said. “Just anything where people can get outside and unwind after this last year.”

Memorial Day, less than two weeks away, is the unofficial start to summer. Airlines are gearing up for the accelerated return of leisure summer travel by adding flight to their schedules.

The airport has increased service to many states, including Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oregon, California, Hawaii and Florida.

Travelers must also factor in the uncertainty around international travel. It is possible that places such as hotels and transportation providers are not back to full capacity and need to be reserved ahead of time.

Due to international travel restrictions, the only non-stop service to another country out of McCarran is Mexico.

To learn more about McCarran International Airport’s COVID-19 restrictions, click HERE.