McCarran Airport: ‘No credible threat’ found after reports of ‘problem passenger’ on inbound flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport says “no credible threat” was found after officials received reports of a “potential problem passenger” on an inbound flight Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas police responded to the incident around 12:15 p.m. The passenger was aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago to Las Vegas.

According to police, a passenger on the plane saw a mentally ill person communicating with airline employees.

“Some passengers offered assistance and another passenger posted something on social media that overexaggerated the situation” and prompted police response, LVMPD noted in an update on the incident.

Police say those detained were released and “no laws were broken.”