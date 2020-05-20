McCarran airport launches COVID-19 safety campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport, which serves nearly 50 million passengers a year, is working to restore passenger trust by highlighting the safety measures taken at the airport.

The airport will unveil a new public awareness campaign to educate passengers Wednesday afternoon.

In the baggage claim area, health and safety messages are playing on the large digital advertising screens. Employees are also using hospital grade disinfectant throughout the terminals.

It’s estimated travel is down around 90% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One passenger at McCarran, Rebecca Rodriguez, is traveling because her mother passed away.

She said a flight attendant helped make the traveling a bit easier.

“It was really great. We had a flight attendant that was at the front she was hilarious. She was so entertaining from the moment I stepped on the plane. She went through all of the boring things but she had something to say to each one of them,” Rodriguez said.

Airlines and airports are both working to make passengers feel safe.

Most of the shops at McCarran airport are still closed. The airport is also asking that only employees and ticketed passengers enter the airport to limit people inside.