McCarran Airport announces exciting change for Lyft and Uber users

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport’s Lyft and Uber users will find accessing their rides much easier thanks to a convenient change.

The airport announced it is relocating the Terminal 1 pick-up area starting Wednesday, Sept. 25. All passengers will need to do is cross the pedestrian bridge to parking garage level two. After that, they’ll simply make a right and meet their rides.

Several users are already expressing their happiness with the change, stating it’s an improvement from the “cluster” and “mess” it was before.

Happy ride sharing, travelers!