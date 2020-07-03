1  of  3
Breaking News
Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus
Sisolak says COVID-19 directive compliance rate is “disappointing and unacceptable”
NEW: State reports nearly 1K additional COVID-19 cases, new record set for daily testing

McCarran air traffic picking up due to holiday travel

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is staying busy as travelers arrive for the Fourth of July weekend. The most recent report from the airport showed travel in May more than doubled from April.

Passengers 8 News Now spoke with say it’s important everyone takes steps to protect yourself and others, especially when flying.

“Wear your face masks,” urged Vincent Yee of San Francisco. “Very important because it wasn’t six feet at the airport here or in San Francisco. So, it was a lot of people.”

Some travelers say this weekend is the first time they’ve flown since March. Passengers on the flight from San Francisco say it was about 80% full.

