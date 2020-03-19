McCarran air traffic controller ‘potentially tested positive’ for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights from around the globe diverted away from McCarran International Airport Wednesday night due to an air traffic controller potentially testing positive for COVID-19. The air traffic control tower is now temporarily closed and the Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace.

The FAA originally reported the air traffic controller tested positive, but then later amended the statement, saying the person “potentially tested positive.”

Below is the full amended statement from the FAA: