McCarran air traffic control tower still closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is operating at just a fraction of it’s normal capabilities. According to the FAA, its air traffic control tower is still closed and flights into McCarran are being delayed from their departure points.

In a statement on Friday around noon, an FAA spokesperson said: “The normal hourly arrival rate at McCarran is 30 to 56 aircraft, depending on the runway configuration that’s in use. The current hourly arrival rate is 10 aircraft.”

They also said there is no time table on when McCarran will be back to normal. For now, TRACON continues to control the tower’s airspace.

This all comes after an air traffic control employee at McCarran “potentially tested positive” for COVID-19.

