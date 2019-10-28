Mayor’s Fund, AT&T partner to make hygiene bags for homeless community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE partnered with AT&T for a special giveback to homeless residents in the community. More than 30 AT&T employees stuffed 250 draw string bags filled with essentials for the homeless population at Las Vegas City Hall on Monday.

The bags, which are part of AT&T’s Banners to Backpack program, are created from upcycled banners used at AT&T sponsored events. This year, AT&T plans to upcycle more than 50,000 square feet of material used from events across the country. They are repurposing banners into usable materials, like backpacks and bags, to support community initiatives like this one.

This particular volunteer event and initiative was overseen by the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that provides donors a way to support programs that enhance the quality of life for vulnerable residents in the valley.

There will be an additional 750 bags stuffed with hygiene items and basic needs to provide a total of 1,000 homeless kits.