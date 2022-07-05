LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After two recent shootings near the Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants to increase safety in that part of downtown and said there is no “tolerance for violence or crime.”

Goodman tweeted that she had a productive meeting Tuesday with downtown property owners and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to talk about safety.

“Our city marshals have committed to an increased law enforcement presence. Our city attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we’re exploring a curfew for those under 21.”

Currently, there is a curfew for the city for those 18 and under.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a July 19 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and a bystander injured at the Fremont Street Experience and on July 4 a man was shot and injured following an argument with another man.