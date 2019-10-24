Mayor Pete Buttigieg tours dispensary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re just a little more than a year away from the 2020 presidential election and the democratic candidates are continuing to stump here in the Silver State. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was at a couple of different events Wednesday, one of which was a tour of Top Notch Dispensary in Las Vegas.

“It almost reminds you of an Apple Store,” Buttigieg said of the store.

He is calling for the legalization of marijuana nationwide to avoid a patchwork of different state laws, which he says could pose a problem for legitimate businesses, like Top Notch. He’s thrilled the industry has created thousands of jobs, but also wants to encourage more diversity in ownership. While he still has some concerns about consolidation, he points to Nevada as a model for the whole country.

“What’s important to see in Nevada is that they have found a way, through tight but smart regulation that’s still evolving, to make sure that this industry develops in a way that’s beneficial to the economy and to individuals,” Buttigieg said.

Following the dispensary tour, Buttigieg appeared at a separate event with a group of senior citizens, discussing topics, ranging from social security to Medicare. The group of retirees wanted to make sure they’re being cared for, especially with 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day.

“That’s 10,000 more people on Medicare,” said Richard Fiesta — Alliance for Retired Americans. “Half of them by age 65 will already be on social security.”

Buttigieg is touting his so-called “Medicare for all who want it plan,” which would allow people to still have a private insurance option. He says choice is key.

“If it really is the best one out there, everybody will want in,” Buttigieg said. “And if it’s not the right answer for everybody, then we’re going to be really glad we didn’t force everybody on it.”