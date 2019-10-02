Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at 2020 Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2020 Gun Safety Forum continued as planned at the Enclave this morning after news broke that Senator Bernie Sanders received a heart procedure at a local hospital the night before.

Several candidates and leaders spoke about their concern for Sanders and his health, including Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg offered kind words, saying, “we’re thinking of him and wishing him a very speedy recovery.”

The Gun Safety Forum will continue throughout the day and end this afternoon with Kamala Harris.