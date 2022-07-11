LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Guy Fieri, the jovial, bleach blonde-haired television host, author, and restauranteur, has received a key to the city, from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
The announcement comes from Caesars Entertainment, which, along with Fieri’s charitable foundation, hosted a lunch event for veterans and first responders.
The lunch featured some of Flavortown’s recipes, along with signed merchandise and a raffle.
The Guy Fieri Foundation has donated to, and hosted multiple events for veterans and first responders across the valley and elsewhere.