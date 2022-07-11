LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Guy Fieri, the jovial, bleach blonde-haired television host, author, and restauranteur, has received a key to the city, from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

The announcement comes from Caesars Entertainment, which, along with Fieri’s charitable foundation, hosted a lunch event for veterans and first responders.

The lunch featured some of Flavortown’s recipes, along with signed merchandise and a raffle.

.@GuyFieri just received a key to the city from the Clark County Commissioner @MichaelNaft 🔑 Congratulations, Guy! @GuysFoundation pic.twitter.com/wjElEYvS7Q — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) July 11, 2022

The Guy Fieri Foundation has donated to, and hosted multiple events for veterans and first responders across the valley and elsewhere.