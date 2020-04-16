Mayor Lee, Councilman Barron join US Bank to provide lunch to emergency nurses

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas City Council and U.S. Bank honored nearly 50 emergency nurses on April 15, recognizing their tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19 over the past month.

Mayor John Lee and Councilman Isaac Barron partnered with the bank to provide lunch to the North Vista Hospital nurses and show their gratitude for the critical role they play on the frontlines in North Las Vegas’ fight against the novel coronavirus.

“The City Council and I are grateful to North Vista Hospital for all that they do for our community, and I commend U.S. Bank for doing a fantastic job stepping up during such a crucial time,” said Mayor John Lee.

“We are looking out for the medical professionals who are risking their own lives for the health and welfare of our residents,” said Councilman Isaac Barron.

“I’m happy to have a fantastic partner like U.S. Bank to provide this small, yet meaningful measure of appreciation for our front line workers,” added Councilman Isaac Barron.

Today’s lunch delivery was part of U.S. Bank’s ongoing #SupportLocal community project to recognize our first responders and help local small businesses.

U.S. Bank purchased the food from Tony’s Mexican Grill, a small, local chain with one restaurant in North Las Vegas.

“In difficult times, we’re stronger together,” said Morris Jackson II, who leads Consumer & Business Banking for U.S. Bank in Las Vegas.

“We want to show our gratitude to our first responders, like the nurses at North Vista Hospital who are treating and caring for our community during this outbreak, while also supporting the small businesses who have been impacted by this crisis,” added said Morris Jackson II.

“I appreciate the support from the community and the donations we have been receiving,” said North Vista Hospital CEO Vincenzo Variale.

“This is a great morale boost for the staff, which has been so focused on taking care of everyone who comes through our doors. Thank you!”