Mayor Goodman’s home broken into by burglars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The home of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman had to be monitored by Las Vegas MarshalLs Wednesday night after it was burglarized earlier in the day.

Neither Mayor Goodman nor her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, were home at the time of the burglary. However, the mayor did tell 8 News NOW that the burglars left quite a mess.

Las Vegas Metro detectives have reached out to a number of neighbors requesting any camera footage that may have captured the suspects. Crime scene investigators also spent time at the mayor’s home collecting evidence.

No one was hurt.