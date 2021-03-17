Mayor Goodman takes jab at Sisolak’s emergency powers, ‘smacks of tyranny,’ one year after shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took time at the start of the city council meeting to reflect on what it meant to shut down Las Vegas valley businesses one year ago amid the pandemic and her comments took aim at the governor’s office.

“The decision by one individual, which required no vote by the Nevada Legislature or any other elected body, promised to cause undue hardship to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans,” she said.

Goodman also released the four-page statement on her Twitter account and at one point said “There is apparently no sunset on emergency powers bestowed to some governors, which smacks of tryanny.”

Statement from today’s City Council meeting pic.twitter.com/iuXZARg3aq — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) March 17, 2021

This isn’t the first time she has been critical of Governor Steve Sisolak’s order to close businesses, including casinos, on March 17, 2020, to reduce the spread of coronavirus. She said a more “moderate approach” should have been taken that would have allowed “Las Vegas to continue to function.”

Her statement refers to Florida and Texas as examples and points out that both states “actually realized lower death count per 100,000 residents than did some states with prolonged, total shutdowns like Michigan, New York and Nevada.”

“A full year later our businesses are still only operating at 50% capacity, up from a bizarre 35% that was in effect until three days,” she said.

Goodman questions the rationale for continuing at 50% capacity while other mandates, such as masks, are in effect.

Goodman said the closure has been hard on those who are unemployed and students who are only now starting to return to classrooms in a hybrid model but have suffered.

Goodman says masks, frequent handwashing, social distancing and sanitation are reasonable measures that make a difference.

“The science has not proven that completely shutting down accomplished anything more than moderate, reasonable precautions,” she said.

Goodman said the city of Las Vegas will seek ways for people and businesses to advocate for their own lives and make their own decisions.