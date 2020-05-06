Mayor Goodman sounds off again about reopening Las Vegas businesses, resolving unemployment complications

WATCH MAYOR GOODMAN SPEAK AT THE CITY COUNTY MEETING:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After receiving backlash from public officials, journalists and Nevadans for her comments about reopening Las Vegas businesses last month, Mayor Carolyn Goodman is sounding off again.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the mayor stressed her point about the high unemployment numbers in Nevada and called on the state’s employees to work on “resolving unemployment complications immediately.”

May 6 City Council Statement pic.twitter.com/AIwW2MGjKH — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 6, 2020

The mayor also says her office has received “thousands of calls and emails” from community members expressing grief. She went on to say that the “fear of imminent, utter poverty is every bit as real as the fear of the virus.”

During a city council meeting last month, Mayor Goodman called Governor Steve Sisolak’s shutdown of nonessential businesses “total insanity.”

The mayor has been pushing to bring the city’s business back to life. In an interview last month with 8 News Now, Mayor Goodman said closures imposed by Governor Steve Sisolak are destroying Las Vegas, its tourism industry, and its people.

Her comments garnered national attention.

When asked during an interview with Anderson Cooper on April 22 how casinos should safely social distance, Mayor Goodman responded by saying, “that’s up to them to figure it out. I don’t own a casino. I don’t know anything about building a casino.”

Pres. Trump even weighed on the mayor’s controversial comments during a coronavirus task force briefing held at the White House. A Las Vegas reporter asked him if he thinks the mandatory nonessential business shutdown, put in place by Governor Sisolak in March, was the right call for Las Vegas.

Pres. Trump responded by saying he was “okay” with Gov. Sisolak’s order and also talked about his hotel in Vegas.