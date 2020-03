LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after the Governor of Nevada issued a Declaration of Emergency in Nevada, Mayor Goodman has declared a state of emergency in Las Vegas.

.@mayoroflasvegas has signed the emergency declaration for our city because of the #coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/ZqNk1ix5HO pic.twitter.com/S2CHFrY3W7 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 17, 2020

There is a new “Nevada Health Response” website to provide up-to-date information, guidance and news about COVID-19. You can access the website by clicking here.