Mayor Goodman said Hsieh talked of plans to bring a 747 to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman started off the Wednesday City Council meeting talking about the legacy Tony Hsieh leaves behind following his death last week after a house fire.

Goodman said she first met Hsieh when he was operating out of Henderson and was considering moving out of the state. He ended up moving his company, Zappos, into the old Las Vegas City Hall building and downtown was never quite the same.

“He wanted to go into the poorer, historic city, into Fremont East,” she said.

Aside for the numerous properties he invested in to improve or create spaces such as Container Park, Inspire Theater, Bridger School and the Gold Spike hotel, he was always thinking of his next project.

“He was looking to bring a 747 into downtown because that was unique. That’s who he was,” Goodman said.

Courtesy: Zappos.com

Goodman said it is only fitting that something in the downtown area should be named in his honor. She said a street seems too “boring” for such a creative man. She said possibly a park or a piece of artwork. She said the city is open to all ideas.

“His dream was always reaching out for something creative and inspiring, almost artistic.”