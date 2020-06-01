Mayor Goodman has no plans to enact curfew for City of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Minneapolis, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, and Reno, those are just some of the cities that have put a curfew in place as protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer erupt across the country.

But Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she has spoken with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and as of right now, they do not have plans to enact a curfew on the City of Las Vegas.

She said they believe a curfew at this point would be too harsh. Mayor Goodman said that a lot of people who are involved in the violence during the protests are believed to be from out of town, not Las Vegas.