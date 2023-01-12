LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered the State of the City address Thursday. It took place in the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers.

At the address, Mayor Goodman announced the launch of a new multi-media campaign, “Down for Anything.” The campaign is funded by a federal grant from The American Rescue Plan as part of the city’s recovery effort, the campaign features video and photos of more than 40 downtown Las Vegas influencers and community, and business leaders.

“Downtown Las Vegas is a place of unlimited potential, and a place where you are not defined by age, education, and income, but instead, by how you see the world,” Mayor Goodman said. “The diverse group of individuals featured in the campaign speak authentically and from experience about downtown Las Vegas as a judgment-free zone and a place rich with opportunity and vibrancy.”

Downtown enthusiasts can participate in the campaign by using the #DownForAnythingDTLV hashtag, searching for GIPHY stickers and GIFs on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and more by searching for “down for anything DTLV.”

Several of those featured in the campaign were on hand at the State of the City address as a thank-you not only for their participation in the campaign but their contributions to downtown Las Vegas.

The campaign video will run on the giant Viva Vision canopy at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, the largest single digital display in the world, from Jan. 12-15.

“Downtown Las Vegas is authentic, historic, a little bit edgy, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mayor Goodman said. “If you’re down for all that and little something different, you may be down to start a business, down for art and culture, down for fun, and down to learn and explore – all right here in downtown Las Vegas.”

As the 22nd mayor of Las Vegas, 2023’s State of the City will be Mayor Goodman’s last as she will have reached the end of her third four-year term. Her husband Oscar Goodman spent 12 years as mayor before Carolyn Goodman was elected.