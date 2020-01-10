Mayor Goodman addresses Alpine Motel fire during State of the City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mayor Carolyn Goodman dedicated a portion of her State of the City address Thursday night to the Alpine Motel fire that killed six people just last month.

Mayor Goodman said she called a meeting of staff, fire and law enforcement to find out what happened that day and to know what the city can do to prevent something like this happening ever again.

She brought up the idea of establishing an anonymous number so residents who live in low income communities can report building issues and violations without having to be identified.

“These people are in low rent apartments,” Mayor Goodman said. “If they give up that there’s a problem, they’re fearful that they’re out. They have no place to go.”

The mayor also wanted more information about the owner of the properties. She alerted other city governments so any properties owned by the same proprietor could be investigated.

She mentioned how the Alpine Motel was in a category of its own when it came to designation of the building.

“It fell between certain inception codes. We are definitely looking at four-plexes because you could go ahead and buy yourself a 5-acre parcel and put up to 10 or 15 four-plexes,” Mayor Goodman said. “Now you’re getting all of the income and you have escaped the type of investigative research we need to be doing to license buildings.”

Mayor Goodman said she hasn’t received the report yet on the incident and the data review is still ongoing.

Also mentioned in the address, Mayor Goodman brought up how the building was for sale in the past but at an insanely high price. Social services tried to buy the complex last year, but it was too expensive.