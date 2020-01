LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you interested in learning more of what 2020 holds for our city? You won’t want to miss Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s annual State of the City address, happening Thursday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m.

Viewers can tune into the city’s channel, KCLV, or 8 News Now’s Facebook for the live broadcast. The city will also provide live updates via Twitter.

Mayor Goodman will share her vision for Las Vegas and insight on various issues during the address.