LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will virtually deliver the annual State of the City address at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Viewers can watch the broadcast on KCLV or on 8 news Now’s Facebook.

Mayor Goodman will discuss her vision and goals for Las Vegas in 2022 during her virtual address. Those who would like to join the conversation on social media can use the hashtag #stateofvegas.