Mayor Carolyn Goodman releases statement after heated CNN interview

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman points toward protesters during the council meeting where the city council was considering a ban on homeless camping in Las Vegas. Nevada officials condemned comments Wednesday, April 22, 2020, by Goodman after she called for casinos and other nonessential businesses to reopen and suggested the city could serve as a test case to measure the impact during the coronavirus pandemic. One local official called her comments “reckless and dangerous.” (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mayor Carolyn Goodman released a statement on safely reopening Las Vegas just days after she garnered nationwide criticism for an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

During the interview, Cooper asked the mayor about her stance on calling for businesses in Vegas to reopen and how she feels about social distancing. She responded saying, “it is “up to [casinos] to figure out.”

This response was one of many more during the interview that led to heavy backlash.

In the statement Friday, Goodman outlined her responsibilities to the city in response to the interview. The statement reads in part,

“On rare occasions, I find myself obligated, along with its’ [Las Vegas] virtues, to express its perils. As the world faces the existential threat posted by COVID-19, so then, does my cherished Las Vegas. Sharing the unique challenges we face is my responsibility as Mayor. This is what I had set out to do this past week.”

For the full statement, read below.