LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman officiated her first-ever celebrity LGBTQ ceremony during Pride Month on Tuesday.

The commitment ceremony brought together Frank Marino a longtime Las Vegas entertainer and his partner, Shannon Schechter a Las Vegas Entertainment Taskmaster at the Little Vegas Chapel.

Frank Marino weds at The Little Vegas Chapel (Credit: The Little Vegas Chapel)

Mayor Carolyn Goodman officiates her first celebrity wedding at the Little Vegas Chapel

Frank Marino weds

Mayor Carolyn Goodman officiates her first celebrity wedding at the Little Vegas Chapel.

The Little Vegas Chapel is also celebrating an expansion and grand opening of its new ceremony venue, the Imperial Chapel.

The newly constructed ceremony venue adds 800 square feet of space to the existing chapel and can host up to 24 guests.