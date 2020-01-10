Mayor Carolyn Goodman addresses four key issues at State of the City 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a year ago Thursday night that Mayor Carolyn Goodman learned she had cancer. But, her focus is forward. She said she’s eager to take on the next four years.

Goodman addressed four key concerns in the 2020 State of the City.

Goodman says she plans to continue to fight against the transportation of radioactive nuclear waste to Yucca Mountain. She’s also urging state legislators to meet annually.

“So many parts of our entire nation have legislatures that meet every year and it really handicaps us tremendously,” she said.

Besides this, Goodman wants the legislature to increase its medicaid reimbursement rate for providers and she plans to work with representatives to help widen I-15 from Barstow to Stateline.

Outside of City Hall, protesters gathered in response to a controversial ordinance.

“Criminalization of homelessness isn’t effective. It’s not a good policy. It’s not what this community wants,” said Wesley Juhl from ACLU Nevada.

Protestors call it a war on the poor. The ordinance would essentially make it illegal to sleep on certain streets if beds at local shelters are available.

It was one of Mayor Goodman’s main topics Thursday night.

“They need to be in a place that’s safe for them as well as safe for everybody else, where they’re cared for, fed, kept clean and kept healthy,” she said. “The reality is, if they understood it, they would be behind us.”