Mayor Carolyn Goodman addresses Floyd protests, says city’s calls for change are being heard ‘loudly and clearly’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says the calls for change and action in Las Vegas following the death of George Floyd are being heard “loudly and clearly.”

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the Mayor said her office, LVMPD and the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety are listening to the community as protesters call for social justice and systematic reform, and Black Lives Matter protests continue across the valley.

“We hear you; we respect your voices, will continue listening to you and will be proactive,” Mayor Goodman stated in a public statement posted to Twitter.

Las Vegas, and other cities across the U.S., have seen both violent and peaceful protests since George Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, May 25.

Saturday night’s protest on the Las Vegas Strip was the first time Metro Police detained legal observers. They are local attorneys and law students who take notes on what happens during the demonstrations.

June 15 statement

The Mayor added a few points highlighting Metro Police’s current policies and practices, including the ban of chokeholds and the training officers undergo to de-escalate situations and provide warnings before discharging their weapons.

“While no person is perfect, these policies exist to ensure professionalism and accountability from our law enforcement and public safety officers,” Mayor Goodman stated.

The Mayor of Las Vegas also sent her thoughts and prayers to George Floyd’s family, as well as the family of Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis who was critically injured during a protest on June 1.

“And as we continue to listen, we promise that we will work to continue to do better because we want to be the city you want us to be,” Mayor Goodman concluded in her statement.

