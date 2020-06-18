Mayfair Supper Club closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular Bellagio restaurant closed Wednesday night after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. The Mayfair Supper Club closed it’s doors after receiving word of the employee’s diagnosis.

Below is a look at the full statement released by MGM Resorts:

“One employee who worked in the kitchen at Mayfair tested positive for coronavirus this afternoon, so out of an abundance of caution, we are closing for the evening. We will be sanitizing the work area and determining who they may have come in contact with for both tracing and testing.” Brian Ahern, Director of Media Relations for MGM Resorts International

According to MGM Resorts, Mayfair Supper Club was last open on Sunday night, and the employee received their diagnosis before reporting to work on Wednesday.

MGM also says any guests who present symptoms of COVID-19 will be offered an on-site COVID-19 test.