May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Here’s how you can know when it’s time to seek help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The month of May is Mental Health Awareness month. It’s something very common, especially during the pandemic, and it’s also treatable. Mental illness does not discriminate. It can affect anyone at any time.

However, if ignored, it can cause emotional symptoms and physical issues, and it all can trickle down to loved ones.

But remember, there is help, therapy, and medication. One in five people or 20% of Americans suffer from a psychiatric illness, which could slowly impact your work and relationships.

Not only do adults suffer from mental illness, but teens and children do as well.

Lisa Durette, the program director for child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at UNLV’s School of Medicine, says the pandemic played a big role with children’s mental health, being out of school, away from friends and activities. According to Durette, there are several signs parents should look for.

“If you notice in your children a decline in your child’s performance like in work performance in an adult, in little kids you hear headaches, tummy aches, temper tantrums or threatening to hurt themselves,” said Durette.

They say acting out could be in the form of sexual behavior and drug and alcohol use for teenagers. Signs of hurting themselves are cries for help that should be addressed.

There are many resources available like www.nocrisis.com, geared at kids and teens and free. Another great resource, according to Dr. Durette, is having an open conversation with your doctor. It can be done through teleservices, a common tool now because of the pandemic.