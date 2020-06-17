May DETR report notes increase of jobs, decline in unemployment rate

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported some positive numbers in its May 2020 economic report. Employment increased by 32,700 jobs, and the unemployment rate declined to 25.3% over the month.

According to a news release, this is the second report covering the COVID-19 pandemic period, and it reflects the effects of the state’s initial reopening.

DETR said Nevada rebounded far quicker than the nation, adding jobs at a rate of 2.9% compared to 1.9%. The ease in restrictions on food establishments drive accommodation and food services jobs, which accounted for 16,800 added jobs in May.

But despite seemingly good numbers, the report revealed Nevada’s May unemployment rate was still higher than the national rate of 13.3%.

“This report reflects the second month of significant impact to the state’s labor market due to COVID-19 business closures. Last month, we saw that Nevada was the hardest-hit state in the nation, and May’s data continues this theme,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR, in the release. “The unemployment rate remains above 25%, and he number of jobs in the state remains nearly 250,000 jobs lower than this time last year.”

Schmidt noted that while the state is beginning to recover from April lows, the report reflects the continued impact on the labor market by widespread business closures.

“We are still facing a situation unlike anything the state has ever seen,” said Schmidt.

The report revealed a job rate growth of negative 17.3% or 245,300 less jobs over the course of the year.

In comparison to last May, unemployment is up 21.3%. However, we have seen an improvement since April 2020, with unemployment falling 4.7%.

A notable number was released regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which assists gig workers, 1099 workers and the self-employed. The program sees over 90,000 unique claims each week.

According to DETR, $3 billion in total benefits have been paid out through all of Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance programs.