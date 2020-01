LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights player Max Pacioretty will take part in the 2020 NHL All-Star weekend in St. Louis, Missouri, according to a news release from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pacioretty, a forward, will take part in the skills event on Jan. 24 and the first game on Jan. 25.

According to a tweet from the NHL, Pacioretty is replacing Jakob Silfverberg of the Anaheim Ducks.