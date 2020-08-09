Max Pacioretty joins Golden Knights in NHL bubble following injury

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) plays against the Edmonton Oilers in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After missing the quarantine-period and round-robin play in Edmonton, Vegas Golden Knights lead scorer, Max Pacioretty has joined his team just time for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Knights head coach Pete DeBoer made the announcement during a press conference Sunday.

Pacioretty received a “minor injury” during training camp and was unable to travel with the team before qualifiers began at the beginning of August.

Teams are not permitted to disclose any injury or illness statuses during the league’s return to play plan, so it is unclear what type of injury Pacioretty sustained.

“Max is in the bubble and I anticipate he’ll be ready to play,” DeBoer said.

💻 DeBoer with an update on Max Pacioretty: Max is in the bubble and I anticipate he'll be ready to play in Game One. pic.twitter.com/RbiMBpM6pN — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 9, 2020

The team proved themselves successful without the winger in their exhibition game and 3-0-0 record in round-robin play.

On Saturday, the Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche in overtime 4-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Marchessault led the team with two goals during the seeding match and Alex Tuch secured the win with a goal 4:44 in overtime.

The Golden Knights will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The second-seeded Avs take on Arizona.