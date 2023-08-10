LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As devastating wildfires continue to destroy parts of Maui, some with roots in Lahaina, one of the hardest hit communities, spoke with 8 News Now about efforts to help.

“Everything will never be the same,” Jai Alboro, a Maui native living in Las Vegas said.

As horrific scenes continue across the ocean, many Hawaiians living in the valley shared their shock Thursday.

As devastating wildfires continue to destroy parts of Maui, some with roots in Lahaina, one of the hardest hit communities, spoke with 8 News Now about efforts to help. (KLAS)

“You don’t know where everybody is,” Alboro said of his loved ones on the island. “You don’t know if everybody is safe.”

Alboro and Luis Pico, both born and raised in Lahaina, Maui, said it’s crushing to see wildfires destroy the once-beautiful place.

Pico also spoke of the climbing death toll, as one of his relatives lost his life in the fires.

“My papa passed away,” he explained. “He lived right next to the shell gas station where we all grew up.”

As devastating wildfires continue to destroy parts of Maui, some with roots in Lahaina, one of the hardest hit communities, spoke with 8 News Now about efforts to help. (KLAS)

Those who did survive the disaster are now left with nothing, so people here on the ‘ninth island’ are gathering food and supplies at Ninth Island Kava Lounge to send to them.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. Come out here, we need the support,” Alboro said. “The island needs the support, and we have to stay strong for everybody.”

These people are just a few in our community taking action and coming together in a helpless and heartbreaking situation.

“It’s definitely sad, depressing,” Pico said. “You don’t know what’s going on.”

They told 8 News Now they are working as hard as they can to make a difference from thousands of miles away.

“Everybody is coming together,” Alboro concluded. “Showing the love in aloha.”

As of Thursday, Alboro told 8 News Now they were still accepting donations ahead of their first planned shipment to Maui Sunday.

People can drop things off at Ninth Island Kava Lounge, located at 5447 Rainbow Boulevard.

For more information, click HERE